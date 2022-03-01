Denise Van Outen displays her endless legs in very risqué outfit! The star has hit the golf course

Denise Van Outen has caused quite a stir amongst fans with her latest Instagram post.

The 47-year-old took to social media to reveal to fans that she has finally been able to return to the golf course. But it was her risqué first photo on the carousel that got followers talking.

Denise can be seen wearing a pair of lingerie-style shorts and a matching top. She has partially covered up with a green blazer with her long blonde extensions styled into bouncy curls. Denise further highlighted her long, toned legs with a pair of heels as she posed with a golf club.

But, she confessed, this was far from the reality of the situation. Writing in the caption, Denise explained: "Instagram vs reality” - swipe across. Haven't played golf for 2 years due to lockdown and a shoulder injury(fracture) finally hit the course @sunningdaleheathgc & Essex with @jadetowns lessons with @racheldrummond.

Denise announced her return to the golf course

"Few duff shots but laughed so much. Thank you @osteoanisha for getting me fit to play again. #sunningdale #essex."

Friends and fans were quick to show their support. "Brilliant brilliant brilliant. You look amazing BOTH ways," wrote actress Alice Evans, while Zoe Hardman wrote: "She's back!" along with a red love heart. "Yesssss!! Told you you'd be playing golf no problems, absolute legend," added Denise's osteopath.

The star is a proud mum to daughter Betsy

It's an exciting time for Denise, who is set to release her autobiography on 17 March. She also recently revealed that she is set to join the The Masked Singer's live tour and will be appearing as a judge on the show.

Of course, Denise is no stranger to the ITV show. She competed in the very first series of the singing competition in 2020 and was later unmasked as Fox, eventually finishing in fifth place behind CeeLo Green, Katherine Jenkins, Jason Manford and winner Nicola Roberts.

