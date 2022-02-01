Denise Van Outen recalls details of a 'naughty date' with fellow celebrity The star recently ended her engagement to Eddie Boxshall

Denise Van Outen has a cheeky sense of humour – as proved by an April Fools' prank she once pulled on Eddie Irvine.

Appearing on Steph's Packed Lunch on Monday, the 47-year-old shared details of the time she stood the former racing driver up, having convinced him they were meeting for a date.

WATCH: At home with Denise Van Outen

"A very famous Formula One driver, this was a few years ago… Eddie Irvine. He was a bit of a one with ladies and thought every woman he met fancied him," she told her host.

"He kept asking me out when I lived in Los Angeles. I thought, 'Right, I'm just going to pretend I'm going to meet him for a date.' He was living in New York and I was in LA - this is actually quite naughty!"

Denise pulled an April Fools' prank on Eddie Irvine

Denise continued: "He booked a restaurant and I said, 'Yeah I'll be there.' I had a friend in New York and I said, 'Please go to the restaurant so I know he's there.' She messaged me and said, 'He's here, he's sat at the table.' He was sat there for ages."

She then revealed that Eddie had reached out to ask where she was, to which she replied, "I'm stuck in traffic" before adding that she would be about five hours because she was, in fact, in LA.

The star recently ended her engagement to Eddie Boxshall

"He sent me messages of abuse, joking, he thought it was funny," she shared. "I said, 'It's April Fools, how could you not twig it's April Fools' Day?!'"

It comes a few weeks after Denise confirmed she had made the "difficult decision" to end her romance with fiancé Eddie Boxshall.

Denise with her daughter Betsy

The couple had lived together in Essex with Denise's 11-year-old daughter Betsy, whom she shares with ex-husband Lee Mead. Eddie has two children from a previous relationship, Jordan, 25, and 22-year-old Leah.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the star had told fans: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie. It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple.

"I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship. I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made."

