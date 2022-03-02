Denise Van Outen alludes to split from Eddie Boxshall as she shares big news - fans react The singing sensation wowed her 640K followers

Denise Van Outen shared some very exciting news on Wednesday and took to social media to make the big announcement.

MORE: Denise Van Outen breaks silence following shock split from Eddie Boxshall

The blonde beauty shared with her friends and followers that her much-anticipated autobiography, A Bit of Me, will be out later this month, and alluded to her recent split from Eddie Boxshall.

Loading the player...

WATCH: At Home With Denise van Outen

In the photo shared on Instagram, Denise looked more radiant than ever as she posed on a white leather sofa whilst wearing a vibrant pink and red loungewear set. The 47-year-old perfectly complemented her environment as she sat in between two stylish pink cushions which were decorated with cherry-red mouths.

MORE: Denise Van Outen displays her endless legs in very risqué outfit!

READ: Exclusive: Denise Van Outen reveals her dream celebrity to appear on The Masked Singer

Denise Van Outen shares the exciting news to her followers

Captioning the post, Denise wrote: "Got there in the end! After a few rewrites (for obvs reasons) my autobiography is now ready to pre-order. (for a signed copy link in bio) OUT 17th MARCH @eburybooks & @terryronald thank you for your patience, you are a brilliant team and have been incredibly supportive. Photo credit @kariskennedyphotography #abitofme."

In the post, the singing starlet included a timelapse of her signing hundreds of copies of the new book. Her followers also got a sneak peek of the cover (and fabulous inside cover), which, of course, showed Denise looking her ultra-glam self.

Friends of the superstar were quick to congratulate her on the fantastic announcement. Celeb bestie Kimberley Walsh commented, "Huge congrats to you, can't wait to read it" followed by a red heart emoji. Presenter Laura Whitmore celebrated the news by sharing another red love heart.

Fans also came out in support of Denise's achievement, with one writing: "Congratulations, can't wait, you go girl!!" Another commented: "About to order my copy. Can't wait to read it."

Denise also took to her Instagram Stories to advertise the release of her autobiography writing: "My autobiography is out on the 17th March (and trust me I don't hold back). 'A Bit of Me.'"

Denise Van Outen with ex-fiancé Eddie Boxshall at the Sun military awards.

Her autobiography release comes just two months after Denise's split from fiancé Eddie Boxshall, with whom she was in a relationship for seven years. Back in January, the TV star shared a statement, confirming: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie. It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple.

"I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship. I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made."

She added: "We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.