Denise Van Outen makes happy announcement following dating confession The star is embarking on an exciting new chapter

Denise Van Outen has taken to Instagram to share some big news with her fans.

The 47-year-old has revealed that she is joining the The Masked Singer's live tour and will be appearing as a judge on the show, which is being hosted by Joel Dommett.

Denise explained to her followers: "I am so excited to be heading out on tour with @masksingerliveuk as a judge, and to be in such wonderful company with @AstonMerrygold! I can't wait to see who is behind the mask in each city, and if you can't either book now via TheMaskedSingerLiveUK.com #MaskedSingerUKLive #Arenas."

Of course, Denise is no stranger to the ITV show. She competed in the very first series of the singing competition in 2020 and was later unmasked as Fox, eventually finishing in fifth place behind CeeLo Green, Katherine Jenkins, Jason Manford and winner Nicola Roberts.

Denise shared her big news with fans on Instagram

It comes after Denise made a candid dating confession on Steph's Packed Lunch this week, admitting that she had once tricked former F1 driver Eddie Irvine into believing they were going on a date.

Denise is currently single, having made the "difficult decision" to end her romance with fiancé Eddie Boxshall last month.

The star with her ex, Eddie Boxshall

The couple had lived together in Essex with Denise's 11-year-old daughter Betsy, whom she shares with ex-husband Lee Mead. Eddie has two children from a previous relationship, Jordan, 25, and 22-year-old Leah.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the star had told fans: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie. It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple.

Denise is a very proud mum to daughter Betsy

"I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship. I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made."

Denise's spokesperson later told HELLO!: "Denise is understandably upset about the news, but she remains optimistic for the future. Her priority is looking after her daughter and continuing to work on the many exciting projects she has coming up this year."

