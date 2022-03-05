Kim Kardashian celebrates 'beauty icon' Gwen Stefani as singer launches new make-up brand GXVE is available at Sephora

Kim Kardashian has celebrated 'beauty icon' Gwen Stefani, praising her for the launch of her new make-up brand, GXVE.

Kim shared a video posted by her "bestie" Allison Stratter - a brand strategist who worked on Gwen's campaign - which promoted the new products, and Kim was quick to praise the pair, commending Allison for "how hard" she worked on the campaign and Gwen for the launch, sharing how she "couldn't wait" to try it.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani stuns as she unveils debut cosmetics line

Gwen then shared the post and thanked the reality star, adding a series of kissing emojis.

The 52-year-old singer made sure she looked the part for her big reveal, wowing in multiple head-turning outfits, including a netted dress that featured a daring thigh-split for a number of promotional videos.

Posting a video on Instagram of herself modeling the collection, Gwen was her own best advertisement as she wowed with her signature bold red lip and winged eyeliner.

"Before the music, it was makeup. Bold color. Formulated clean. Highly pigmented makeup. Elevated classics. Performance that won't miss a beat. Me, you, yours," the tagline on the clip read.

Gwen thanked Kim for her words

Captioning the post, Gwen shared her excitement over the launch, writing: "So excited to FINALLY share GXVE with you!!! almost 4 years in the making … u can now get it online @sephora @sephoracanada, and in stores on March 10th. I can't wait for you all to have it!! Gx."

On Thursday, Gwen attended the launch for her brand in her birthplace of Anaheim, hosting guests and media at Mama Cozza's Italian restaurant, where she said her parents had their first date.

Gwen looked gorgeous modeling her debut makeup brand

Speaking of her new line at the event, Gwen said: "I feel like every single thing I've ever done in my entire life — and I'm speaking from my heart and my truth — it has led to this moment.

"This is where it all started. I grew up here in Anaheim. I felt like, because this feels like definitely the next chapter of my life, and I've prayed about this..."

