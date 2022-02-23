Pete Davidson breaks silence amid Kim Kardashian and Kanye West conflict following long-awaited return to social media The SNL star has broken the internet for the second time this month

Pete Davidson has driven fans wild once again. The comedian has finally broken his silence on Instagram amid the ongoing drama between Kim Kardashian, his new girlfriend, and Kanye West, the star's estranged ex-husband.

Fans have been anxiously waiting for Pete to make his first post on Instagram since returning to the platform last week, and he just gave in, even if only for a few minutes.

The 28-year-old has been notoriously silent on social media for years, having previously made an account only to shortly delete it.

The SNL star broke the internet last week when he finally came back to social media, with the username "pmd."

Since his return, he has amassed a whooping nearly two million followers, even as his page was lacking any posts. He however hasn't quite returned the favor, as he is only following three people.

Pete seemed to have made a subtle statement about his relationship with Kim, her being the first person he ever followed. He has since followed Pam and Tommy star Sebastian Stan, as well as the account for the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, his home town's basketball team.

Pete's since deleted Instagram debut

The King of Staten Island star's first post, which he has already since deleted, had naturally already gone viral. It was a behind-the-scenes first look at his upcoming project, a thriller titled The Home.

Pete cheekily confessed in his caption that: "they're letting me add my own dialogue to The Home." The video showed a computer playing a short clip of the movie, and as one of the characters asks Pete's character a question he doesn't answer, you could hear the actor laughing about his silence in the background.

Pete and Kim made their first public appearance as a couple shortly after her hosting SNL

His comment section was instantly flooded with hundreds of I love you's from fans excited that his much-anticipated return has finally come true.

The New York native had initially teased that there was more content to come, as he hashtagged "Welcome to my Instagram" and "This is the type of stuff you can be expecting," but fans are now left wondering what happened since his first post was so short-lived.

