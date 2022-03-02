Kim Kardashian is officially single as judge grants request Kim Kardashian West is no more

Kim Kardashian is officially a single woman. The reality star was granted her request to end her marriage to Kanye West and she will no longer be known as Kim Kardashian West.

Kim made an appearance on the video call for Wednesday's court hearing. Kanye's lawyer did not object to the ruling however there were three conditions that they requested, according to TMZ, including the "right to get reimbursement of money that's supposed to be divided up in case either of them dies".

The judge denied two other requests, "that Kim would not transfer any assets she had in trust, and if Kim remarries she would waive 'marital privilege'".

At the end of the hearing, Kim answered a series of questions, known as the 'prove up' which included: "Are there problems in your relationship?" and "Do you think your marriage can be saved with counseling?"

Kim reportedly answered "yes" to both.

Kim filed papers to dissolve their almost seven-year marriage in February 2021.

Kim and Kanye married in Italy in May 2014

They are parents to four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim and Kanye married in Italy in May 2014 after they had already welcomed their eldest daughter North.

This will be Kim's third divorce. She was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. She then wed Kris Humphries in August 2011 but filed for divorce after just 72 days. This is Kanye's first divorce.

They are parents to four children

Kim is now dating Pete Davidson, who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande, while Kanye has been dating various women including actress Julia Fox.

In mid-January Kanye made his feelings on her new relationship clear, as he rapped about Pete in his new song, thanking God for saving him in a 2002 near-fatal car crash so he could "beat" the Saturday Night Live comedian.

"God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass," he raps at one point

He also suggests that he plans to raise his children differently than Kim, sharing that he "got love for the nannies, but real family is better/The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop taking' the credit".

"Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door/What you think the point of really being' rich for?" he adds.

