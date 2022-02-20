Gwen Stefani shares glimpse of incredible party celebrating latest family milestone The singer celebrated her son, and teased a new project

Gwen Stefani sure knows how to celebrate! The singer's youngest son, Apollo, just turned eight and his mom went all out for his birthday party.

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares never before seen glimpse of wedding in new heartwarming video

The star took fans inside her home as she shared glimpses of the insane house party she threw for her son.

Apollo is Gwen's youngest son with her ex-husband, singer Gavin Rossdale.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen and Blake share rare insight into marriage

MORE: Gwen Stefani says she 'can't believe' it as she shares excitement over upcoming venture with Blake Shelton

The exciting celebrations featured everything from strobe lights, to a football themed tiered cake and a scavenger hunt. Gwen also made sure to commemorate her brother Todd, whose birthday was on the same day, with a video of him singing at the party.

She started off her Instagram stories of the lengthy party showing the special shirt she wore for it, a drawing by one of her kids of the whole family, including Blake Shelton, who the singer married in 2021.

Gwen's adorable selfie with the birthday boy

The mom-of-three used her adorable outfit to also tease her exciting new project. She showed off a stack of gold bangles which featured her sons' names, "Harajuku," as well as the words "GXVE," though she has yet to reveal what it means.

The eight-year-old was showered with love on his special day, evidenced by a never-ending table with a football field tablecloth, full of presents galore. The football theme didn't end there, as the birthday cake table was decked out with merchandise from the Arizona Cardinals, including the three-tiered cake.

MORE: Gwen Stefani teases major 2022 plans as Blake Shelton shows his support

MORE: Gwen Stefani's youthful appearance in new video causes a stir among fans

The party lasted well into nighttime, and Apollo enjoyed even more activities, like running around the impressive home searching for a prize, a football shaped piñata which Blake himself helped arrange, and tag laser among colorful lights.

In a recent Valentine's Day post, Gwen gave fans a glimpse into just how close he and his new step-dad are.

Blake's sweet interaction with his step-son

The video features the just married couple sitting side by side at their wedding table, only for Apollo to squeeze in between the two. As the camera cuts closer to them, fans couldn't help but swoon at Blake's heartwarming reaction.

As Gwen is smiling ear to ear while still wearing her stunning veil, her youngest squeezes between the two, and Blake immediately wraps his arm around him. The couple look at the kid endearingly, and Blake starts planting kiss after kiss on his now step-sons head.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.