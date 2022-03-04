Gwen Stefani wows in sheer dress for long-awaited announcement

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gwen Stefani shared a very special announcement with her fans on Thursday – something she has been "praying" for her whole life.

The 52-year-old made sure she looked the part for her big reveal, wowing in multiple head-turning outfits, including a netted dress that featured a daring thigh-split. Gwen protected her modesty with nude lingerie underneath and a plaid overshirt as she announced that her debut makeup brand, GXVE Beauty, is finally available to purchase!

WATCH: Gwen Stefani looks unreal in jaw-dropping makeup brand reveal

Posting a video on Instagram of herself modeling the collection, Gwen was her own best advertisement as she wowed with her signature bold red lip and winged eyeliner.

"Before the music, it was makeup. Bold color. Formulated clean. Highly pigmented makeup. Elevated classics. Performance that won't miss a beat. Me, you, yours," the tagline on the clip read.

Captioning the post, Gwen shared her excitement over the launch, writing: "So excited to FINALLY share GXVE with you!!! almost 4 years in the making … u can now get it online @sephora @sephoracanada, and in stores on March 10th. I can't wait for you all to have it!! gx."

Gwen looked gorgeous modeling her debut makeup brand

Fans were quick to react, with one responding: "I've ordered mine!! this is crazy! I'm so excited to receive #gxve! I love u."

A second said: "Can't wait! Love the red lipstick," and a third added: "Happy #gxve day!!! I'm so happy for you and so proud of you and omg omg I can't believe this day is here AHHHH."

On Thursday, Gwen attended the launch for her brand in her birthplace of Anaheim, hosting guests and media at Mama Cozza's Italian restaurant, where she said her parents had their first date.

Speaking of her new line at the event, Gwen said: "I feel like every single thing I've ever done in my entire life — and I'm speaking from my heart and my truth — it has led to this moment.

"This is where it all started. I grew up here in Anaheim. I felt like, because this feels like definitely the next chapter of my life, and I've prayed about this..."

