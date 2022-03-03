Pete Davidson defended by Kim Kardashian after shocking Kanye West video Pete and Kim have been dating for several months

Kim Kardashian has publicly defended her boyfriend Pete Davidson after ex-husband Kanye West released a shocking video that saw him beheading the comedian.

The 41-year-old reality star 'liked' a tweet sent by director James Gunn which read: "For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect."

James has worked with Pete on 2021 film The Suicide Squad.

In the animated video for new song Easy, the character of Kanye was seen kidnapping and then beheading the character of Pete alongside the lyrics: "God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass."

Kanye made his feelings on her new relationship clear when he first dropped the song in January. In the song the 44-year-old also rapped about his near-fatal 2002 car crash and also suggested he and Kim are on good terms as he sings: "If we go to court, we'll go to court together/ Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we'll go to court together."

But the rapper also suggests that he plans to raise his children differently than Kim, sharing that he "got love for the nannies, but real family is better/The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop taking' the credit".

Kim liked the tweet by James

"Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door/What you think the point of really being' rich for?" he adds.

Kim filed papers to dissolve their almost seven-year marriage in February 2021. They are parents to four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kim and Kanye married in Italy in May 2014.

She is now dating Pete, who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande, while Kanye has dated actress Julia Fox.

They are parents to four children

Kim was granted her request to legally end her marriage to Kanye on 2 March and she will no longer be known as Kim Kardashian West.

This was Kim's third divorce. She was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. She then wed Kris Humphries in August 2011 but filed for divorce after just 72 days. This is Kanye's first divorce.

