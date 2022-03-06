Sharon Osbourne reacts to reports of her and Ozzy leaving LA for the UK

Andrea Caamano
Sharon Osbourne has clarified on Instagram the reports that she is leaving US for the UK for tax reasons
Sharon Osbourne has spoken out after it was revealed that she and husband Ozzy were leaving Los Angeles for the UK.
MORE: Sharon Osbourne announces huge TV news amid Whoopi Goldberg suspension
Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, the 69-year-old shared a picture of the news, which was shared by TMZ, and clarified the reports.
WATCH: Sharon Osbourne announces return to TV
"As if I would have told @tmz_tv before you. I've always popped back and forth across the pond. I have two daughters, a son and grandchildren in US, I will continue to [fly back and forth] per usual," she explained.
READ: Sharon Osbourne celebrates granddaughter's birthday with super sweet snap
RELATED: Sharon Osbourne seriously divides fans with bizarre anti-Covid contraption
Initial reports had indicated that the couple were moving back to their lavish Buckinghamshire home due to tax reasons.
According to the Mirror, Ozzy, 73, told the publication: "We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really really like staying and living there."
Sharon and Ozzy have properties in the US and the UK
He added: "If they do the taxes better then I may come back. I do not know."
Fans rushed to comment on Sharon's post, with many pleading with her not to leave.
"Don't leave us for long," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Oh WHEW!!! I don't want to lose you & Ozzy!!" A third joked: "Sharon should be the queen of England."
Sharon's move to the UK comes just days after she teased fans with a TV comeback.
Sharon recently teased a UK TV comeback
Sharing a montage of some of her past TV hosting jobs, including her time on UK daytime show Loose Women, she wrote: "Looking forward to being on your [TV] and in your [books] again….[tick tock]".
Holly Willoughby's TV hairdresser, Ciler Peksah, was quick to comment: "Can't wait to have you back!!!" whilst Hollywood star Sharon Stone wrote: "GOOD."
Another wondered: "Ooooh are you and Piers doing a no-[expletive]-allowed talk show together????"