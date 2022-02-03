Sharon Osbourne celebrates granddaughter's birthday with super sweet snap

The Talk was the furthest thing from Sharon Osbourne's mind Thursday as she celebrated the birthday of her granddaughter Minnie.

"Happy Birthday little Minnie! One of my biggest joys is being your Nana! Thank you @jackosbourne for the gift," Sharon captioned a sweet picture of her granddaughter who was dressed up as Grogu, or baby Yoda, from The Mandalorian. Fans loved the picture, calling it "so precious" and "adorable," while others shared with Sharon how it was the "best feeling in the world to be a Nanna".

The former talk show had inadvertently found herself back in the spotlight following the news that Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks from The View for antisemitic comments.

Sharon, 69, was herself terminated from The Talk last year after defending Piers Morgan's criticism of Meghan Markle.

Fans have been quick to draw comparisons between the two situations, with Sharon trending on Twitter. She later broke her social media silence by choosing to ignore the furore and instead share a montage reel of all her pets.

Piers himself spoke out on the controversy. "Sharon Osbourne was fired from The Talk for defending me against a fake charge of racism," he tweeted. "Whoopi Goldberg said on The View yesterday that the Holocaust 'wasn't about race', which for Jewish people is about as racist a comment as anyone could make. Bet she doesn't lose her job."

Sharon kept her focus on her family

ABC confirmed Whoopi had been given a two-week suspension.

In a statement released on behalf of the network, ABC News president Kim Godwin said: "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

The 66-year-old – who has been on The View since 2007 – has issued several public apologies for claiming on Monday's show that the Holocaust, which saw over six million Jews across German-occupied Europe systematically murdered, was "not about race".

Whoopi has been suspended for two weeks

The View also welcomed Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, onto the show, who spoke more on her allegations.

"Whoopi, there is no question that the Holocaust was about race, that is how the Nazis saw it as they sought the systematic annihilation of the Jewish people - across continents, across countries, with deliberate and ruthless cruelty," he said.

Jonathan also suggested that The View should consider adding a Jewish host to fill the open spot.

