Carrie Ann Inaba celebrates her friendship with Sharon Osbourne with emotional post

Sharon Osborne and Carrie Ann Inaba have shown their strong bond amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Whoopi Goldberg and The View.

A week after Sharon inadvertently found herself back in the spotlight following the news that Whoopi had been suspended for two weeks from The View for antisemitic comments, she reunited with Carrie, another former The Talk anchor, for a special evening together.

Carrie shared a selfie the pair took on their night out, and revealed that "friendship is understanding and honesty. Respect and acceptance. And above all love." She then wrote how "grateful" she was for Sharon's friendship.

"Friendship. Truth. Love. Understanding. Compassion. Friendship is understanding and honesty. Respect and acceptance. And above all love. @sharonosbourne I’m grateful for our friendship. We’ve been through a lot together and I’m grateful for this special friendship. So wonderful to see you today," she captioned the post.

Fans loved the post, with many sharing how much they missed seeing the two of them together on screen.

Sharon was caught up in the ongoing The View controversy as fans were quick to draw comparisons between the two situations; Sharon, 69, was terminated from The Talk after defending Piers Morgan's criticism of Meghan Markle.

Carrie shared this sweet selfie

Piers himself spoke out on the controversy. "Sharon Osbourne was fired from The Talk for defending me against a fake charge of racism," he tweeted.

"Whoopi Goldberg said on The View yesterday that the Holocaust 'wasn't about race', which for Jewish people is about as racist a comment as anyone could make. Bet she doesn't lose her job."

ABC confirmed Whoopi had been given a two-week suspension. It is thought she will return to TV screens this coming week.

Whoopi was suspended for two weeks

The 66-year-old – who has been on The View since 2007 – issued several public apologies for claiming that the Holocaust, which saw over six million Jews across German-occupied Europe systematically murdered, was "not about race".

The View welcomed Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, onto the show, who spoke more on her allegations.

"Whoopi, there is no question that the Holocaust was about race, that is how the Nazis saw it as they sought the systematic annihilation of the Jewish people - across continents, across countries, with deliberate and ruthless cruelty," he said.

