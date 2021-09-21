Sharon Osbourne has the sweetest reaction to Amanda Kloots' DWTS debut Amanda is one of the contestants on the latest season

Dancing with the Stars has returned to our screens, and one of this year's contestants is The Talk host Amanda Kloots – and her close friend Sharon Osbourne had the best reaction to her debut.

Amanda seriously impressed the judges on Monday night's edition, scoring 28 points for her tango to Dance Again by Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull. Showing how proud of her mate she was, Sharon took to her Instagram Stories and shared a post of Amanda dancing.

"Brilliant," Sharon complimented her former co-host, and added the 'I Voted' sticker, indicating that she'd picked up the phone for the star.

She also paid tribute to her former Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba, who serves as one of the judges on the show.

Sharing two photos of the judge in her daring outfit, the 68-year-old wrote: "So great to see @carrieanninaba back on [TV emoji] where she belongs." She showed her awestruck she was in her second caption, as she said: "The dress," and added a trophy emoji.

It wasn't just Sharon who was impressed by Amanda's dancing, as viewers took the comments to share their enthusiasm over the routine. One ecstatic fan wrote: "THAT FORM!!!!! Amanda!!!!!"

Many others had high hopes for the 39-year-old, predicting that she could make the final, with some going as far as saying she could lift the coveted Mirrorball trophy.



Amanda has already impressed audiences

Amanda was confirmed as one of this year's celebrity contestants earlier this month, and she looked amazing in a blue floral mini dress in a follow-up post after the announcement.

Pointing her toe as she stood in front of giant letters that spelled out "DWTS", Amanda shared her excitement about taking on a new challenge after a turbulent year that saw her lose her husband, Nick Cordero to COVID-19.

"I'M FREAKING OUT! This is a dream come true!" she began her post. "It's been seven years since I've danced and performed.

Amanda is one of the stars aiming for the Mirrorball trophy

"In those years, I created a fitness business, became a mom, moved to a new city, went through the worst possible time in my life and then became an author and a talk show host. That girl I knew seven years ago I don’t really know anymore but I’m determined to find her again!"

She added: "I got asked today why I wanted to do this? I’m doing it for me! I want to dance again! I want to learn, rehearse, perform and grow.

"This will be all new for me. I’ve never done ballroom and really never been partnered. But in the spirit of living my life I am beyond excited to get on the dance floor, do something new and try!! Come with me on this journey, this absolute dream come true, as I join Season 30 of Dancing With The Stars!"

