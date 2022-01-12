Sharon Osbourne seriously divides fans with bizarre anti-Covid contraption Sharon's unusual headgear certainly has The X Factor...

You've heard of face masks, but how about a face helmet? Sharon Osbourne took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her latest contraption - and fans are baffled…

The wife of Ozzy Osbourne shared a photo of herself wearing an unusual form of headgear, which is seemingly a type of face shield to guard against Covid-19. Smiling behind the protective screen, Sharon's signature red hair could be seen beneath the large hood, which was secured tightly around her neck and rested on her shoulders.

While the wearing of face coverings have been made mandatory in several countries across the world, we've never seen anything quite like Sharon's space-like helmet.

"Securely Sheltered and Camouflaged from Covid," the star penned beneath her post, adding an astronaut emoji to the caption, which proved polarising amongst fans.

While many of Sharon's followers were quick to applaud the former X-Factor star for her bold choice of headgear, several were left with questions.

Sharon took to Instagram to share her unusual headgear

"I want one!!!" exclaimed a fan, "I need one of those!" wrote another. A third fan agreed: "We all need one of those. Stay safe and healthy Sharon and family."

Others couldn't agree on the bizarre contraption, with one fan writing: "You look like you're ready for a moon walk," while another simply penned: "Seriously?"

Sharon's bizarre headgear might look unusual, but we could be seeing a lot more of the quirky protective helmet in the future.

According to BBC, hazmat (hazardous materials) helmets like Sharon's can include a battery-powered fan and filter respiratory system that purifies the air that is sucked in, pushing "stale" air out.

Some designs even have Bluetooth audio built-in, so you can make a phone call or listen to music while wearing the form of PPE.

Having been diagnosed with Covid-19 and hospitalised for the virus last year, it's understandable Sharon wants to do everything to avoid a repeat of her terrifying experience with the deadly disease.

During a recent episode of The Talk Show, the host said "I'm feeling really fine now, expect that I'm still really tired. I nod off at ridiculous times of the day."

"I'm good, you know I went through all the symptoms - headache, eyeache, bodyache, dizziness, sickness, all of it," she explained of her experience with the disease.

