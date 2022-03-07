George Stephanopoulos supported by wife Ali Wentworth after big career announcement The ABC host is producing a documentary

George Stephanopoulos has a lot on his plate beyond appearing to fans every weekday morning on Good Morning America, as evidenced by his newest project.

The television host's comedian and podcast host wife Ali Wentworth took to her Instagram Stories to share her support for her husband's latest endeavor.

She shared excerpt of stories that detailed that George was producing a special on the current Ukrainian conflict, specifically focusing on the two world leaders involved, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

The documentary, which will feature ABC News archival footage compiled by George's production company, began airing on Hulu starting 6 March as Ali wrote: "On @hulu now!"

According to The Hollywood Reporter: "The Good Morning America and This Week anchor's George Stephanopoulos Productions is producing the special, Two Men at War, which will begin streaming on Hulu on Sunday, March 6."

Ali shared that George had produced a documentary for Hulu

"The special will include interviews with Ukraine’s former president, Petro Poroshenko, Iuliia Mendel, the former press secretary to President Zelensky, George W. Bush’s former U.N. ambassador and Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser John Bolton, and chess legend and Human Rights Foundation chairman Garry Kasparov."

In a statement released by ABC News, the documentary will use footage to explore "how both men rose to power, the stark differences in their leadership and what led to this moment in history."

The White House expert launched his own production company with ABC News back in October of last year which saw him inundated with praise and support from colleagues and fans.

Ali has supported her husband every step of the way, often shouting out his accomplishments on her own social media and bringing more attention to them.

Ali has been a constant support system for George over their 20-year long marriage

Since then, the company has also produced the first TV interview with British spy Christopher Steele and Alec Baldwin's first interview post the incident on the set of Rust.



