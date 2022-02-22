Ali Wentworth mourns devastating death in emotional tribute message The Go Ask Ali podcast star shared an emotional post online

Ali Wentworth has paid a heartfelt tribute online following the sad death of global humanitarian leader, Dr. Paul Farmer, who passed away at the age of 62.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos receives outpour of support after incredible career news

Taking to Instagram following the news of his death, Ali shared an emotional message, writing: "We lost one of the great humanitarians. Rest in Peace Dr. Paul Farmer."

Paul passed away unexpectedly in his sleep from an acute cardiac event while in Rwanda, where he had been teaching.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's incredible love story

Ali's tribute message tagged Village Health Works, which Paul was one of the founding members of.

MORE: Ali Wentworth stuns fans as she shares amazing news

READ: Ali Wentworth admits to surprising challenges while working from home

Their statement was also shared by George Stephanopoulos' wife, which read: "We are devastated to learn of the passing of Dr. Paul Farmer, a physician, anthropologist and humanitarian whose loss is felt across the world. Dr. Farmer was a dear friend and trusted advisor to our CEO and Founder, Deogratias Niyizonkiza.

Ali Wentworth paid tribute to the late Dr. Paul Farmer following his sad death

"He was one of Village Health Work's founding board members and was a tireless advocate for those who were most in need and in some of the most remote and under resourced parts of the world. Our deepest sympathies are with his wife and three children."

SEE: Ali Wentworth shares emotional tribute to husband George Stephanopoulos

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' on-air coments leave co-stars in hysterics

Village Health Works has a close relationship with both Ali and George. The couple previously nominated the organisation for the Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Prize, which is the world's largest annual humanitarian award.

Ali with husband George Stephanopoulos

Paul's tragic death was announced by his non-profit group Partners in Health, who said in a statement: "Paul Farmer's loss is devastating, but his vision for the world will live on through Partners in Health.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth reveals challenge she faced ahead of their anniversary

MORE: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth open the doors into their stylish New York living room

Paul taught all those around him the power of accompaniment, love for one another, and solidarity." Paul's work on providing health care solutions to poorer countries made him known to many.

Other tributes following his passing included former U.S ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, who wrote: "Devastating news. Paul Farmer gave everything — everything — to others. He saw the worst, and yet did all he could to bring out the best in everyone he encountered."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.