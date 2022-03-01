George Stephanopoulos' heartfelt tribute to his wife and daughters revealed The Good Morning America star is a doting family man

George Stephanopoulos is such a loving husband and father, and he has an incredibly sweet tradition with his family.

On Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, where his wife Ali Wentworth was filling in for Kelly Ripa, the podcast star opened up about her home life.

During a discussion about the art of love letters, Ali revealed her husband's touching tribute to her and their daughters Elliott and Harper each year on their birthdays.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

She said: "Love letters now that we have the internet is a lost art, but George still writes a letter to me and each of our daughters each year on their birthdays.

"So I have boxes of these ten-page letters, he's so romantic! I can't read his handwriting but I know it's nice stuff!" she said.

"It's very romantic and very sweet," she added.

George and Ali have been together for 20 years and celebrated their milestone anniversary in 2021.

The couple often make joint appearances together on TV, and recently appeared on Live on Valentine's Day, where they revealed another sweet tradition in their family.

The pair explained to hosts Kelly and Ryan Seacrest that they give their daughters presents on the annual day of love, and this year Elliott and Harper received some roses and candy from their dad, while Ali gave them some pajamas.

Ali previously revealed that her husband gets up incredibly early to host Good Morning America each morning, and his ritual includes kissing her and their daughters on his way out of the door.

The family live on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, close to George's job. The star previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016.

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

The family recently enjoyed an extra special Christmas together, marking their first following Elliott's move to college. Ali admitted when her firstborn left home in September that it had been "brutal" but couldn't be prouder watching her thrive independently.

