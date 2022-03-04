Ali Wentworth shares video from the bath inside her New York home – and daughter Elliott is not impressed The podcast star is married to Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth has a popular podcast, Go Ask Ali, that explores many important topics, from raising teenagers to the impacts of the pandemic on everyday life.

And the star's most recent podcast centres around the topic of Covid depression – something she opened up about in her latest Instagram video.

Sharing footage from her bathroom at her New York apartment in the Upper East Side, Ali told viewers: "I have either been in my bath like I am right now or in my bed for the past two bed for the past two years when I wasn't cooking, cleaning or freaking myself out.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

"And now that we are slowly coming out of the depression it's time for us to reclaim ourselves again. To look for the light out the depression, to reclaim ourselves again. Listen to Go Ask Ali."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, including Jennifer Aniston, who responded with a series of emojis, including a love heart and a clapping emoji. Another person wrote: "Stunnning."

However, Ali's daughter Elliott wasn't so impressed with her mom's footage, and wrote: "Mom. We need some boundaries on the internet."

Ali shares daughters Elliott and Harper with her husband George Stephanopoulos. The family live in the Upper East Side of New York, close to George's job at Good Morning America.

The star previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016.

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

Ali with husband George Stephanopoulos and their daughters

Elliott moved out of the family home in September after going to college, something that both her parents found emotional to come to terms with.

Ali recently joked during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan that now her oldest daughter has flown the nest, her youngest can never leave, and told the hosts that she had informed Harper that she was destined to stay looking after her parents forever more.

