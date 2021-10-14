GMA's George Stephanopolous makes huge career decision as wife Ali Wentworth shows support The star has been with GMA since 2009

Wow! George Stephanopolous has just announced some major news about his future and he's got the backing of his longtime wife, Ali Wentworth.

The Good Morning America host is launching his own production company with ABC News and Ali shared the exciting move on Instagram.

She proudly shared the exclusive Variety article which broke the news and in doing so showed her support for her beloved husband.

"George Stephanopoulos will debut two long-form programs on Hulu, all part of a new production company ABC News is launching with him," the Variety article explained. "George Stephanopoulos Productions is expected to specialize in nonfiction projects that include news-making interviews as well as investigative journalism."

The father-of-two confirmed the news with a statement which read: "There are so many important stories out there to be told. I'm excited about expanding into this arena with our stellar team at ABC News."

Ali proudly shared the news about her husband

George originally joined ABC News as a political analyst, after serving as an advisor at the White House for former US President Bill Clinton.

He will be working with executive producer, Jennifer Joseph, who says she's equally as excited about what is ahead for them.

Ali and George are each other's biggest supporters

"George’s straightforward reporting and tough-but-fair interviews have been a staple of ABC News over the past two decades,” she said in a statement. "I can’t wait to watch as he brings those talents to this new space, sharing this informative and riveting content with our viewers."

Both George and Ali's careers continue to go from strength to strength and their support for one another is unwavering.

Ali is currently recording her second season of her podcast, Go Ask Ali, and it is more popular than ever.

