Ali Wentworth reveals unique way George Stephanopoulos wakes her up each morning The Good Morning America star has been married to his wife for 20 years

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos are couple goals - in almost every way!

The Good Morning America co-anchor and Go Ask Ali podcast star prove that opposites attract nearly all the time, but there is one thing that Ali doesn't quite appreciate.

Detailing their contrasting schedules during a past interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ali told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about George's morning ritual - which is sweet, but unsettling at times!

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos' love story

"He gets up at 2.30am every morning to start his day, so I feel to stay married I go to bed with him at 8.30pm every evening.

"He does one very annoying thing, although it's lovely. He has to kiss us all every morning. That's 2.30am in the morning.

"He will go to the girls' room and kiss them, and then he will come to our room. And this is what I get [mimes slapping her face].

Ali Wentworth revealed how George Stephanopoulos wakes her up every morning

"And then he kisses me and leaves, and then I'm up eating chocolate chip cookie dough like a crazy insomniac person."

"After you've been slapped eight times, you're awake," she added. After Kelly suggested that George should turn the light on so he isn't trying to find Ali's face in the early hours of the morning, the star revealed that it wasn't a good option either as they had tried it before.

The GMA star and Go Ask Ali podcast star have been married for 20 years

"He did once put the light on his phone and I thought I was being arrested by the police, so that didn't work either. We're finding a happy medium," she replied.

The family live on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, close to George's job. Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016.

Ali and George live on the Upper East Side of New York

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

The family recently enjoyed an extra special Christmas together, marking their first following Elliott's move to college. Ali admitted when her firstborn left home in September that it had been "brutal" but couldn't be prouder watching her thrive independently.

