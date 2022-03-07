Miranda Lambert wins ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year, becomes eighth star to win triple-crown Miranda Lambert won the 2022 Entertainer of the Year award

Miranda Lambert has become the eighth country star to win the rare ACM Awards triple-crown award.

MORE: Country music fans go wild for Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert news

Miranda was named the 2022 Entertainer of the Year award - a first for the singer - and which means that after now winning the ACM category, as well as Female New Artist and Female Artist categories, she has won the coveted triple-crown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Miranda Lambert wins ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year, picks up coveted triple-crown

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean are the most recent recipients of the honor.

Miranda was in London and unable to be at the stadium and in her acceptance speech for Entertainer of the Year, she said: "I cannot believe I am not there to celebrate, it is the first time I have missed this in 17 years and so my heart is broken."

MORE: Inside ACM Awards nominees' jaw-dropping homes: Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Miranda Lambert + more

MORE: All the show-stopping looks from the 2022 ACM Awards

"I have been waiting for this a long time and I never thought it would happen," she added.

"Thank you to the country music family for embracing me and supporting me, and also, this one goes out to the singer-songwriter girls out there putting their blood sweat and tears into their guitar strings."

Miranda was not there in person to win the coveted award

This year's Academy of Country Music Awards took place on Monday 7 March at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Viewers enjoyed "wall-to-wall" music during the two-hour show, which streamed coast to coast instead of tape-delayed on Amazon Prime in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

Country music legend Dolly Parton helmed the ceremony and was joined by co-hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.

The show also saw some of country music's finest take to the stage, including Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson – who performed a special tribute to Dolly Parton - Lady A, Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Mitchell Tenpenny, Chris Stapleton, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde and BRELAND.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.