Miranda Lambert crowns Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson ACMs 2022 winners

Miranda Lambert has crowned Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson the ACM Awards' new male and new female artists of the year.

Miranda was on hand to share the news with the two singers during a Zoom call on Friday morning, days before the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live from Las Vegas.

"Holy [expletive]. If there's anybody who understands the fricken' blood, sweat and tears, it's you," Lainey, 29, said to Miranda.

"I just want to say thank you for paving the damn way for me to be able to have an opportunity like this. Man, this is the best news I think I've ever gotten."

"I could not be happier. You so deserve it. You're my favorite and I love getting to be friends with you," Miranda added.

Parker on his call was in shock, sharing: "Are you serious? I'm getting blurry vision right now. Are you joking? You're dead serious? I won?"

Parker was on the call from his mom's home in Texas, to which Miranda joked: "You're representing our state good for us."

"Oh my goodness. There's no way. No way, this one's for Texas, no doubt. That is wild," he continued.

Lainey beat out fellow singers Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Lily Rose and Caitlyn Smith for the win, while Parker had been up against HARDY, Walker Hayes, Ryan Hurd and Elvie Shane in the category.

Lainey dropped her first major-label album, 'Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'', in February 2021 and quickly joined Jason Aldean on tour. Parker's debut album was released in 2015 but he broke through fully in recent years with hits such as 'Pretty Heart' and 'To Be Loved by You'. He has toured with Dierks Bentley, and released his latest album 'Gold Chain Cowboy', in July.

Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are among the many country music stars confirmed to perform during the ceremony, with Dolly Parton being joined on stage by Kelsea Ballerini for a performance of Big Dreams and Faded Jeans, from Dolly's new album.

Co-host and reigning New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett and co-host and reigning New Male Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen will also join together for a special two song performance at the top of the show.

