Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Carly Pearce win big at 2022 ACM Awards

Rebecca Lewis
2022 Academy of Country Music Awards returns to Las Vegas for a show that celebrates the best artists in the genre, from Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood to Chris Stapleton and Dolly Parton
This year's Academy of Country Music Awards returned to Las Vegas for a show that celebrated the best artists in the genre, from Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood to Chris Stapleton.
MORE: Country music fans go wild for Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert news
Miranda received five Academy of Country Music nominations, including a record-tying 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination, although she lost out to Carly Pearce. After 17 years however Miranda won Entertainer of the Year, and she also picked up Video of the Year.
WATCH: Get ready for country music's biggest party!
Miranda's Entertainer of the Year award also saw her become the eighth country star to win the rare ACM Awards triple-crown award.
Keep checking below for an updated list of this year's winners...
2022 ACM AWARDS:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert - WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Miranda won Entertainer of the Year
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton - WINNER
Morgan Wallen
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lamberrt
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce - WINNER
Carly won two awards
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne - WINNER
Dan + Shay
LOCAS
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion - WINNER
The Cadillac Three
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson - WINNER
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum - WINNER
Elvie Shane
Carrie won Single of the Year
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce
Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen - WINNER
Famous Friends – Chris Young
The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood - WINNER
You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
7 Summers – Morgan Wallen
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
Knowing You – Kenny Chesney
Things A Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson - WINNER
VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert - WINNER
Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy - WINNER
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde - WINNER
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.