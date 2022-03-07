Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Carly Pearce win big at 2022 ACM Awards Who are you rooting for?

This year's Academy of Country Music Awards returned to Las Vegas for a show that celebrated the best artists in the genre, from Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood to Chris Stapleton.

Miranda received five Academy of Country Music nominations, including a record-tying 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination, although she lost out to Carly Pearce. After 17 years however Miranda won Entertainer of the Year, and she also picked up Video of the Year.

Miranda's Entertainer of the Year award also saw her become the eighth country star to win the rare ACM Awards triple-crown award.

2022 ACM AWARDS:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert - WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Miranda won Entertainer of the Year

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lamberrt

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce - WINNER

Carly won two awards

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne - WINNER

Dan + Shay

LOCAS

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion - WINNER

The Cadillac Three

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson - WINNER

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum - WINNER

Elvie Shane

Carrie won Single of the Year

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen - WINNER

Famous Friends – Chris Young

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood - WINNER

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

7 Summers – Morgan Wallen

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

Knowing You – Kenny Chesney

Things A Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson - WINNER

VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert - WINNER

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy - WINNER

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde - WINNER

