Carrie Underwood and American Idol's Luke Bryan will perform at 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards

Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are among the many country music stars confirmed to perform at this year's 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Details on Carrie's performance remain up in the air but it is thought she may perform alongside Jason. The singer is nominated for four awards this year, including Entertainer of the Year; she has won the award three times already and is the only female artist in history to do so.

Luke, who is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, will pre-tape a special performance of his sentimental ballad Up. He will also join Jordan Davis for a performance of their duet Buy Dirt which is nominated for three ACM Awards - Song of the Year, Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

Elsewhere, fans will see host Dolly Parton be joined on stage by Kelsea Ballerini for a performance of Big Dreams and Faded Jeans, from Dolly's new album.

Co-host and reigning New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett and co-host and reigning New Male Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen will also join together for a special two song performance at the top of the show.

When the nominations were announced earlier in February, Miranda Lambert walked away with five including a record-tying 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination. Reba McEntire is the only female artist to be nominated in that category that many times.

Carrie won the triple crown in 2010

Miranda will vie for the award against Gabby Barrett, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Carly Pearce. Miranda is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, where she is credited as an artist and producer, and Video of the Year.

Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are also nominees for Entertainer of the Year.

A win for Miranda, Chris or Luke in that category will also see them clinch the coveted Triple Crown Award, which has only been awarded to seven other acts - including Carrie.

Miranda performs in 2021

The Triple-Crown Award distinguishes the achievement of an artist, duo or group upon receiving an Entertainer of the Year win, plus wins in an act's respective New Artist (Male, Female or Duo or Group) and Artist (Male, Female or Duo or Group) categories.

Taylor Swift has also received her first nomination at the ACMS since 2018 as her single I Bet You Think About Me is nominated for Video of the Year. Blake Lively received two nominations for producing and directing the video, marking her first ACM nomination.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and co-hosted by Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, will stream live on Prime Video and without commercial interruption, on Monday 7 March 2022, 8/7c.

