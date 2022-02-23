Kelly Clarkson to perform Dolly Parton tribute at 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards Dolly Parton will also be performing

Kelly Clarkson has revealed she will be performing a tribute to Dolly Parton during the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Sharing the news during Wednesday's episode of her hit talk show, Kelly revealed that she is "super stoked" to be "performing at the Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7".

"I am super stoked because the one and only Dolly Parton is hosting and I have a special tribute planned just for her," Kelly shared, before shocking her audience by admitting that they had all won tickets to the ceremony which is being held in Las Vegas.

The news comes a week after she delivered a very honest account of what home life is like for her as she had been quarantined with her two children.

The star called into her own chat show and discussed her current situation with guest host Taraji P. Henson. Kelly had ditched her normally glamorous appearance and instead appeared wearing a bathrobe, eye-mask and makeup-free.

"Sometimes women don't rise. Sometimes we fall," she said with a smile and a laugh, seemingly taking the situation in her stride. "I thought we were done with quarantining, and I'm so tired. I broke a nail. I'm so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You're welcome."

Kelly shared the news with fans on her show

The Voice judge is a mom to River Rose, seven, and Remington Alexander, five.

Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are among the many country music stars confirmed to perform on the stage alongside Kelly, with Dolly being joined on stage by Kelsea Ballerini for a performance of Big Dreams and Faded Jeans, from Dolly's new album.

Co-host and reigning New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett and co-host and reigning New Male Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen will also join together for a special two song performance at the top of the show.

