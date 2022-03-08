Why the ACM Awards are extra special for Chris Stapleton and his family this year The star showed what a doting dad he is

Chris Stapleton is proving he is seriously dad goals! The country star just revealed his son's epic 13th birthday plans, and it is sure to be an unforgettable night for both of them.

During Monday's 57th Academy of Country Music Awards – taking place in Las Vegas and hosted by Dolly Parton – the Tennessee Whiskey singer revealed it wasn't only his wife, Morgane Stapleton, who was with him in attendance.

As the singer hit the red carpet to answer questions about his imminent performance during the awards, he confessed there was another special occasion going on in his life.

While the Stapleton family is notoriously private and little is known about their five children, he did reveal that one of them is attending Monday's show, and for an extra special reason: to celebrate their thirteenth birthday!

The night is set to be an emotional one for Chris, as he announced he will be performing a song in tribute to the horrific 2017 Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

Chris and Morgane with two of their five children, Wayland and Ada

The star has previously expressed just how important – and involved – his family is in his music. He first met his wife in 2003 when they were both working in Nashville as songwriters. They married in 2007.

While Chris – who has worked with artists like Adele and Carlos Santana – is currently touring on his All-American Road Show promoting his new album, Starting Over, his wife Morgane is still always right there next to him, often hopping on stage to sing along with him as part of his band.

The couple frequently perform together

His kids and the rest of his family are not far behind either, as Chris tries to make touring as family friendly as possible.

He explained to American Country Countdown that "our kids go on the road, my in-laws go on the road, my mom goes on the road when she feels like coming, and so we carry a good bit of actual family".

