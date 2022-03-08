Country star HARDY reveals surprising win during ACM Awards red carpet HARDY was up for two awards at the 2022 ACM Awards

Country star HARDY was up for two ACM Awards on Monday night but he revealed to press on the red carpet he's already a winner after scooping $20,000 on the roulette wheel.

MORE: Miranda Lambert celebrates five ACM nominations as she goes head to head with Carrie Underwood

The singer shared that he was a "tables guy" and that he had "won the most I ever have" the night prior while playing roulette. When asked what he had won, he shared that it was "twenty grand," admitting that he "did a thing" at a casino so they paid him in "$10,000 gambling chips" which couldn't be cashed in "but everything you won was real money so I put it all on black..."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Get ready for country music's biggest party!

Hardy was later confirmed to have won Songwriter of the Year but he lost out on Best New Male Artist, which was revealed on Friday to have gone to Parker McCollum.

Miranda Lambert was on hand to share the news with Parker and Lainey Wilson, who won Best New Female Artist, during a Zoom call days before the ceremony.

MORE: Blake Shelton brings fans to tears with emotional message

Parker on his call was in shock, sharing: "Are you serious? I'm getting blurry vision right now. Are you joking? You're dead serious? I won?" Parker was on the call from his mom's home in Texas, to which Miranda joked: "You're representing our state good for us."

HARDY performed during Hangover Fest 22 Las Vegas at the House of Blues

"Oh my goodness. There's no way. No way, this one's for Texas, no doubt. That is wild," he continued.

"Holy [expletive]. If there's anybody who understands the fricken' blood, sweat and tears, it's you," Lainey, 29, said to Miranda. "I just want to say thank you for paving the damn way for me to be able to have an opportunity like this. Man, this is the best news I think I've ever gotten."

Lainey thanked Miranda for paving the way

"I could not be happier. You so deserve it. You're my favorite and I love getting to be friends with you," Miranda added.

Lainey dropped her first major-label album, 'Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'', in February 2021 and quickly joined Jason Aldean on tour. Parker's debut album was released in 2015 but he broke through fully in recent years with hits such as 'Pretty Heart' and 'To Be Loved by You'. He has toured with Dierks Bentley, and released his latest album 'Gold Chain Cowboy', in July.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.