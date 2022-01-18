Chris Stapleton proves what a doting dad he is as he talks about his children The private country star is a family man at heart

While country star Chris Stapleton's Instagram may suggest that his life is strictly dedicated to the music business, his family - including wife Morgane - are much more important than you might think.

The musical couple – yes, they both have music in their genes – first met in 2003 when they were both working in Nashville as songwriters.

They married in 2007 and have since had five kids together, including three-year-old twins Macon and Samuel.

Such a big family left no space for boredom in the Stapleton household during the pandemic.

Though it's a side of him that he likes to keep away from the public eye, Chris opened up recently to say he considered parenthood and his kids the highlight of his time in lockdown, explaining in a rare personal statement that "the silver lining and the mixed blessing during the pandemic for me is I've gotten to spend more time being a dad and being with my children than I've ever gotten to do certainly as a touring musician".

Chris with two of his five children

While Chris – who has worked with artists like Adele and Carlos Santana – is currently touring on his All-American Road Show promoting his new album, Starting Over, his wife Morgane is still always right there next to him, often hopping on stage to sing along with him as part of his band.

His kids and the rest of his family are not far behind either, as Chris tries to make touring as family friendly as possible.

He explained to American Country Countdown that "our kids go on the road, my in-laws go on the road, my mom goes on the road when she feels like coming, and so we carry a good bit of actual family".

Chris is pationate about his music and his family

Speaking of touring, Chris acknowledged how much of his time he has to take away from his wife to give to his fans, and thanked Morgane during a 2018 speech at the Country Music Awards: "I love you so much … you share me with all these people and I appreciate it. I want to thank my wife for always being my rock and taking care of me and helping me find the right thing to be and the right thing to do."

Though in a recent 60 Minutes interview Chris described himself as simply "good at being me on guitar," to his fans and wife, he is clearly so much more.

