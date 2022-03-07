Gwen Stefani's son Kingston pays sweet tribute to dad Gavin Rossdale alongside new photo The Bush frontman shares three sons with his ex-wife

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's oldest son Kingston is growing up fast, and is being likened more and more to his famous father.

The teenager paid a sweet tribute to his dad over the weekend after sharing a fan's side-by-side image featuring pictures of Kingston and Gavin – showing just how much they look alike.

The Bush frontman was the first to re-post the image on Instagram Stories, and his son followed suit. Kingston and his brothers Zuma and Apollo are mainly kept out of the spotlight, but being the oldest and with a public Instagram profile, the teen occasionally shares photos of his famous parents online.

Kingston is also showing signs that he will be following in his parents' footsteps with his passion for music and performing.

Kingston, Zuma and Apollo split their time between their mom and dad's homes, and during the beginning of the pandemic at the beginning of 2020, they spent a lot of time in Oklahoma with their mom and stepdad Blake Shelton.

Gavin missed his children a lot while they were away, and even took part in some Instagram Lives with Kingston during their time apart – much to the delight of fans.

The star also gave a rare interview about fatherhood during that period. Talking to Trunk Nation, he said: "I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma.

They're on a 10,000 acre ranch. It's okay for now and that is a real big dilemma for parents with split custody. You're more mindful of like, I know who's around me – no one. And I know who's bringing me the corona – no one is.

"But you send your kids out to someone else and they come back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with. It's a tricky one for all divorced parents."

Gavin Rossdale is a doting dad to three sons and daughter Daisy Lowe

He added: "I miss them and they should be back. I haven't had them for ten days, 11 days and that's a long time. Normally I have them every five days. At first it was like, cool, you can be super selfish, play that guitar more. But now, I'm like, I kind of prefer it when they're around, actually."

Meanwhile, the British rocker previously told People magazine that he is always looking for ways "to be a better father" and that over the last few years he’s learned a lot about parenting. The singer also revealed how fun his sons were.

"My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together,” he said.

"But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great." The singer is also father to model Daisy Lowe, who he shares with Pearl Lowe.

