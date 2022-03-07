Shania Twain shares rare picture of husband Frederic Thiebaud during fun night out The You're Still the One singer and her husband have been married since 2011

Shania Twain surprised fans with a rare sight on her social media when she shared pictures from a fun night out she had recently.

Joining her was her husband Frédéric Thiébaud, who rarely makes appearances on her social media, last appearing months ago in 2021.

The two looked engrossed in a match they were watching, with the songstress revealing that they were at a UFC match for the night. Shania wore a pink plaid button down with a white jacket, a pair of jeans, and an ICON baseball cap.

She even added pictures of more of her friends, including fellow country star Zac Brown, who were also at the event, with her captioning the shots: "Night out with my best boys."

Fans inundated the comments section with heart and flame emojis, with many even deeming her an "icon" and one writing: "I'm here for a Zac Brown Band/Shania Twain collab," a sentiment many others shared as well.

"Yes my queen you are an icon," another said, with a third similarly adding: "Icon wearing an icon hat we love it."

The couple spent the night ringside

While Shania and Swiss Nestlé executive Frédéric rarely appear on social media together, they do share a loving relationship, often splitting their time between her homes in Canada and Switzerland, also owning properties in The Bahamas and Las Vegas.

She and Frédéric got together in 2010 after her divorce from first husband Robert "Mutt" Lange amid an affair with Frédéric's ex-wife. They eventually married in 201, even raising Shania's son from her first marriage, Eja, 28.

Speaking to The Guardian about how their relationship changed her, the country superstar said: "It's a passionate love on every level. I used to be very monotone in my relationships.

"Poor Freddy pays the price, because I'm like: If I'm ever getting married again, this is me. I don't think Mutt ever knew me. That's the difference."

Shania and Frédéric have been together since 2010 and married since 2011

"We are happier individuals, even without each other. We are way more confident in our own selves."



