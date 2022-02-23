9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt shares realities of breastfeeding with fans Jennifer returns to 9-1-1 in March

Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared the harsh reality of breastfeeding with fans, admitting that she wants to eat all the time.

The 43-year-old, who welcomed her third child, son Aidan in 2021, took to Instagram Stories to give fans a look at her home life, and shared that she doesn't understand how some women can "lose weight" while breastfeeding.

"I have had three children, I have done this three times, and every time is different," she began, before exclaiming: "The one that has not changed for me, is I do not know how people get super skinny while breastfeeding. It's just not in my DNA!"

"I am so hungry, every time I breastfeed I am hungry and I just want food," she continued.

"I am trying to eat good things, better things, than maybe the choices I made before, but I am hungry all the time."

She ended the video by then asking: "What am I going to eat?"

Jennifer confirmed her return to screens earlier in the year

The actress, who stars as emergency dispatcher Maddie Buckley in the Fox drama 9-1-1 about first responders, posted a sweet picture of Aidan cuddled up into his mom's chest, although she keeps her children's faces private. Jennifer and husband Brian - who is also a successful actor - share three young children. Aiden, five months, Atticus, six, and Autumn, eight.

They welcomed their third child last year but the pregnancy wasn't exactly planned.

Jennifer told People magazine: ⁬"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment."

Fans will see her character Maddie return after leaving LA with PPD

Jennifer has been on maternity leave from the hit show, but will return on 21 March when the show hits screens again.

Posting two glamorous selfies showing off her recent pixie cut, Jennifer told her followers how much she's missed her character.

She wrote: "Oh Maddie how I have missed you. Since you’ve been gone we both have changed. But coming back together feels good. See you guys in March. @911onfox."

