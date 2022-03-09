This Morning's Dermot O'Leary shares rare tribute to wife Dee Koppang The presenter was marking International Women's Day

This Morning's Dermot O'Leary marked International Women's Day by honouring the important women in his life, and delighted fans by sharing a rare photo of his wife of nine years.

Posting on his Instagram, the presenter shared three photos of his "holy trinity," which includes his mother Maria, his big sister Nicola and his wife Dee.

"My holy trinity….#internationalwomensday," he simply captioned the post.

In the rare snap, Dee can be seen clearly at work, as a large filming camera can be seen next to her.

Dermot shared a gorgeous picture of his wife of nearly ten years

Dee is a TV and film director who has worked on some major shows like Bridgerton, The Crown and The Split.

The mother-of-one also has credits on Justin Bieber's documentary special All Around the World, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and reality show Ladies of London.

Fans loved the rare family tribute, and Dee was one of the first to react, simply commenting a red heart emoji.

Dermot and Dee have been together for nearly 20 years, after meeting at a TV production company where they both worked back in 2002.

The couple like to keep their personal life private and rarely share family pictures on social media.

Dermot, 48, has spoken out before about his wife, praising her for keeping him sane.

The presenter also honoured his mother

"She's very smart. She keeps me sane," he said following their wedding.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine about how they have managed to avoid their relationship being very public, Dermot said in 2019: "Oh god no, that's my idea of hell. But at the same time, I don't want to hide my wife away!

"So I'm never going to turn down an invite for something really cool. Some mates of mine, largely in music, have almost become prisoners in their own homes. You can't live like that."

"It’s about the neighbourhood you live in. If you embrace the greengrocers, the local store, the dry cleaners, you just become a face and part of a community. And that’s how you have a normal life."

The children’s author also divulged his easy secret to maintaining a happy marriage. "We don’t have the recipe, but it’s going well," he said. "It’s a work in progress, isn’t it? The key for me is giving each other space, not giving each other a hard time and actually having fun together. And we do."