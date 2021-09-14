Relive Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang's breathtaking wedding day – photos The This Morning star has been married for nine years

Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee Koppang O’Leary are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary, which has got us reminiscing about their beautiful nuptials on 14 September 2012.

The couple, who now share son Kasper, tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Kent after a ten-year relationship. While both Dermot and Dee tend to keep their family life very private, they have shared glimpses into their wedding day and their married life – take a look.

When did Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang get married?

Dermot and Dee married on 14 September 2012 after dating for ten years. The couple met in 2002 at a TV production company where they both worked.

Where was Dermot O'Leary's wedding?

The Small Fortune host’s wedding ceremony took place at St Mary’s Church in Chiddingstone, Kent, before moving to the nearby Chiddingstone Castle for their wedding reception.

What was Dee Koppang's wedding dress like?

The bride looked beautiful in her Aimee McWilliams wedding dress

Dee wore a gown from London haute-couture designer Aimee McWilliams for her wedding day. The stunning satin cream gown was vintage-inspired with intricate applique detail, lace detailing along the neckline and sleeves, and a fishtail skirt. She accessorised the stunning look with a pair of pearl stud earrings, a vintage lace veil and Christian Louboutin heels.

In 2020, the This Morning star shared three never-before-seen wedding snaps with his Instagram followers. They appeared to show Dee's second wedding dress which featured short lace sleeves, a V-neck and a floaty silk skirt.

Dermot wrote: "Eight years and counting today, married to this legend... not (@andrew_chaplin_director... see pic three, although he is a catch)."

Dermot shared photos of Dee's second dress on their eighth anniversary

Revealing the adorable nickname they have for their son Kasper, he added: "@deekoppangoleary Mother of Cats and Kasps. Three cats and one bubba later. The best of times. Love you bub. X."

In the three pictures, the newlyweds could be seen sitting on a sofa outside Chiddingstone Castle and posing next to two big flashy 'D' signs inside the tent where they danced the night away.

What celebrity guests attended Dermot O'Leary's wedding?

James Cordon was among the guests

Dermot’s star-studded nuptials were attended by stars including Holly Willoughby, James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, and adventurer Bear Grylls.

What has Dermot O'Leary said about married life?

The X Factor host has said that he finds married life "brilliant", and said of his wife: "She’s very smart. She keeps me sane." Dermot largely keeps his relationship out of the public eye, but has shared several photos of their beautiful London residence on social media, giving a glimpse at their happy home life with their pet cats.

