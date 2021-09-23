Dermot O'Leary gets annoyed at Holly Willoughby's sister for hilarious reason That's not the Christmas spirit!

On Thursday night, Holly Willoughby's sister, Kelly, ended up on a delayed train, and while her post about it entertained many, it did earn the ire of Holly's This Morning co-star, Dermot O'Leary.

"Train's delayed…but it's OK because it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas @hollywilloughby @wyldemoon #WYLDEMOON #Christmas," she wrote while sat on the platform, holding some sparkly hangers that wouldn't have looked out of place on a Christmas tree.

Dermot was quick to hit back: "FFS… It's not Christmas! X," although Kelly then responded: "Everyday's Christmas in my world, Derm."

WATCH: Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond delight fans on This Morning debut

Kelly's post did get a lot of love from her fans, with Holly commenting: "Beauty," and Gareth Gates posting a heart-eyed face emoji.

Another fan joked: "I was just talking about when we should put up the Christmas decorations, beautiful photo," while another added: "Christmas in September?!! Hell yes."

It's been a big week for Kelly's sister Holly, who launched her own women's lifestyle website, called Wylde Moon, specially curated by herself. Topics vary from shining a light on inspirational women, to beauty, fashion, family and energy healing.

The website also features a new podcast called Introducing By The Light of the Moon. Each month, Holly will be using the unique energy of each of the eight moon phases to walk through the lives of her guests.

Holly's sister was in a festive mood

In September's debut episode, Holly has an exclusive conversation with American actress Lena Dunham. The pair touch on Lena's childhood, the women who have influenced her, setting boundaries and overcoming hurdles.

"I'm so excited to introduce you to WYLDE MOON," Holly said. "I've been working over the last year to curate and create a beautiful online space where I can share the things I love with you all.

"I've always aligned myself with brands that I feel completely at home with and I feel proud of how those relationships have strengthened over the years.

Dermot wasn't in a Christmas mood this time

"But this is different – this time I'm stepping out on my own and sharing a platform that stands as a measure of where I am in life right now.

"I want WYLDE MOON to be a place where I can share the things that I love, the lessons that I've learnt along the way, the things I see and instantly want to share with others.

"I want it to be a place where we can celebrate other people, too, where we can shine a light on them, their brands. It's a celebration of all kinds of beauty."

