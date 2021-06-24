Major celebrations for Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee Koppang The couple have been married since 2012

Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee Koppang had the sweetest reason to celebrate this week. The couple, who have been happily married since 2012, marked their little boy Kasper's first birthday on 23 June, and Dee took to Instagram in honour of the event.

The talented producer shared a snapshot showing her holding up a blue and white striped party hat, complete with a blue pom pom and the number one in gold glitter.

She wrote: "And then he was ONE! What an extraordinary & magical year… despite Kasper coming into the world in the middle of a pandemic.

"Genuinely didn't think we would get to have this moment of joy - so feeling ridiculously lucky to have our gorgeous little boy in our lives [blue love heart]."

Dee shared a snapshot in celebration of Kasper's birthday

Little Kasper arrived in June 2020, weighing 6lbs 13oz. Shortly after his arrival, Dermot spoke about his early experience of fatherhood during an interview with James Bay on Radio 2.

"Every now and again you hear noises and you go, 'What's that noise?', And then you go, 'Oh, that's my child!'" he confessed. The new dad added that they were in "that sort of lovely foggy period of just, kind of sleepless love".

Dermot and Dee have been married since 2012

It was Dermot who first revealed their son's name, just a few days after the little boy's birth. Speaking on his BBC radio show, the 47-year-old told listeners: "My lovely son came into the world ten days ago accompanied by Guy Garvey's Elbow. So forgive this moment of brief self-indulgence while we play the song that accompanied that."

Revealing the name, he added: "This is for you Kasper with a K - my wife is very insistent on that. Kasper Koppang O'Leary welcome to the world!"

The happy couple became first-time parents last year

Dee and Dermot announced the birth of their son by sharing a photo of a white onesie printed with the legend: "Koppang O'Leary productions Est 2020," which had a sweet brown rabbit toy next to it.

Dee captioned the sweet picture: "Welcome to the world baby Koppang O'Leary... We're delighted to announce that we've had a baby! A little boy born on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Sankthansaften/Midsummer for us Norwegians) at 8.19 am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz. Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble... cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dee & Dermot."

