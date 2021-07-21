Countryfile's Helen Skelton wows in plunging swimsuit in latest poolside snap The TV star is enjoying the sunshine

Countryfile's Helen Skelton has been enjoying the UK heatwave recently and on Wednesday morning she delighted her Instagram followers with a new image of herself by the pool - this time in a glamorous, plunging black swimsuit and classic black oversized sunglasses.

MORE: Helen Skelton shares surprising bedroom photo of son – fans react

The 38-year-old presenter, who celebrated her birthday earlier this week, enjoyed a relaxing sunbathing session at the Rudding Park Hotel after work plans changed last minute. The luxury hotel is located in North Yorkshire and is also surrounded by a golf course.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares unbelievable home tour

The Instagram post was captioned: "Was meant to be in a windowless room talking out loud.... but work got cancelled. Oh well.

"Make hay and all that .... (and before you ask I wear factor 50 all day, post kids my skin is sensitive) #summer #uksunshine #selfemployedlife #freelance #uk #sun #vitamind @ruddingparkhotel."

Helen catches the sun (but doesn't forget the SPF!)

READ: Summer on the Farm: who is Helen Skelton's husband?

RELATED: Helen Skelton shares unseen wedding photos for special reason

The star received an outpouring of messages, with fellow Countryfile star Julia Bradbury commenting: "Enjoy the rays beautiful" while her husband Richie Myler commented: "Fit" followed by flame emojis.

Another fan remarked: "Stunning Helen….beautiful as always...enjoy your day...make the most of the lovely weather...I'm sure you get more lovely with every picture... you brighten up every single day Helen!!!!!"

Helen Skelton enjoys the sun in another stylish swimsuit

Wednesday's post comes just days after Helen shared a picture of herself in a Baywatch-style red swimsuit, while relaxing by her pool in her garden in Yorkshire, where she lives with her Leeds Rhinos rugby league player husband and two children.