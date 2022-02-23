Helen Skelton shares sweetest images from day out with all three children The Countryfile star is a doting mum

Helen Skelton enjoys spending time with her children, as she demonstrated again on Wednesday, when she shared an adorable photo from a trip out with her kids during half-term.

In the snapshot, the mum-of-three proved how down-to-earth she is as she knelt on the ground in the playground with her two sons Ernie, six, and Louis, four, on either side of her, standing on matching red scooters.

The Countryfile presenter rocked jeans and a fleece jacket with sunglasses and smiled at the camera as she wore her baby daughter Elsie in a houndstooth patterned sling attached to her chest. A second photo showed Helen's sons having fun feeding the swans.

Helen simply captioned the pictures: "Holidays [red heart emoji] #parklife," and her fans were quick to share their appreciation.

"A beautiful family photo," wrote one, with others agreeing: "Making fabulous family memories xx," and: " Lovely pictures , have fun x." A fourth chimed in: "Multi-tasking mamma of dreams," adding clapping emojis.

Helen is a proud mum

Helen is candid about her experience of motherhood with her Instagram followers, and last week, she shared a very relatable anecdote.

The 38-year-old, who shares her children with her rugby player husband Richie Myler, revealed what happened when she attempted to put her foot down with her kids.

The star wrote: "Put on my angriest mum voice to show them I meant business… Turns out "angry" isn't my colour, the kids literally laughed in my face and said why are you doing an impression of a monster."

The star shared lovely photos to social media

Despite not getting far with her 'angry voice', Helen seems to have her household under control, as she showed fans days earlier by working out at her gym with her baby in tow.

The TV host shared two snaps of herself at David Lloyd where she was allowed to take her baby with her to work out. One picture showed Elsie having a nap in her buggy, with Helen writing: "Using nap time."

