Gwen Stefani poses with her 'baby' as son Kingston makes declaration of love

Gwen Stefani has reacted to a heartfelt tribute from her eldest son, Kingston Rossdale, 15, who shared a sweet post in aid of International Women's Day on Tuesday.

Kingston, whom Gwen shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, declared his love for his superstar mom in a cute snap he shared to his Instagram Stories which showed mother and son cuddled up together.

The teenager sweetly captioned the picture: "Happy women's day to my mum @gwenstefani I love you." Gwen was quick to repost the heart-warming photo on her Instagram Stories and thanked her "baby" for the sweet words. "Thank you puppy, I love my baby," she said.

Before the gorgeous photo, the singing sensation took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her youngest son Apollo's hilarious baking "disaster".

In the video, a large plastic tub of brown sugar can be seen on the kitchen side and as Gwen begins to move the tub she reveals the bottom has completely melted and stuck to the kitchen surface. The sugar inside had turned into a sticky play-dough-like substance.

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston's heartfelt post on International Women's Day

She narrated the video, saying: "When you turn the griddle on instead of the oven and your son puts the brown sugar…ooopsy!" before cutting to a clip of eight-year-old Apollo looking cheeky and saying: "No it wasn't me." Gwen then shows the intense manual labour it took to try to rid the griddle of the melted sugar, which she attempts to remove with a large silver spatula.

During the video, Gwen revealed a sneak peek into her glamorous kitchen complete with stunning marble countertops, and we can't get enough.

The gorgeous counters sit on top of chic charcoal-grey cupboards, which are complemented by a light grey hardwood floor. We hope to see more updates from the star's stunning home soon!

