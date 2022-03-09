Gordon Ramsay shows support for David Beckham following emotional post The TV chef is one of many showing support for David's work

Gordon Ramsay showed his support for the amazing pledge David Beckham made on Tuesday in response to the crisis in Ukraine.

David Beckham releases emotional plea in wake of Ukraine conflict

The Michelin star chef took to his Instagram Stories with a message for the former footballer after his inspirational announcement. Gordon wrote: "Keep up the incredible work @davidbeckham & @unicef support the children of Ukraine by donating here."

Five ways to help the Ukraine

In the video appeal, shared with his 71.3 million followers, David said: "Like you, I have watched the situation in Ukraine unfold with disbelief. Mothers forced to flee with their children. Families torn apart. Children pulled from their beds to become refugees overnight.

'Heartbroken' Holly Willoughby lost for words as her kids ask about Ukraine crisis

Jennifer Aniston shares heartbreaking tribute in honor of International Women's Day

"With my family safe around me, I felt the helplessness we all share when faced with scenes of such despair. As a long-time Global Goodwill Ambassador, I know how experienced UNICEF is at deploying aid in conflict situations.

David Beckham's inspiring UNICEF appeal

"They have people on the front lines as refugees pour over borders to be given shelter in neighbouring countries. That's why this International Women's Day I'm setting up an emergency appeal through my 7 Fund for UNICEF to help provide immediate aid.

"Victoria and I have made a donation on behalf of our family to kickstart the appeal. We would be so grateful if you would join us to help UNICEF support these innocent children. Please give what you can today."

Gordon Ramsay shows support on Instagram for David Beckham's UNICEF campaign

The couple donated an impressive £1million to the cause and have asked the public to follow suit and give what they can to help the mothers and children affected by the conflict.

Victoria also took to Instagram to promote the appeal and captioning the video, she wrote: "The situation in Ukraine is truly heartbreaking. Please consider donating to the @unicef 7 Fund Emergency Appeal if you are able to.

David Beckham at Socceraid for UNICEF in 2021

"@davidbeckham and I have kick-started the appeal with a donation on behalf of our family, which will go towards providing immediate aid to support children’s wellbeing, including medical supplies and safe spaces for families. Link to donate in my bio. x VB"

In her Stories, Victoria also shared a video in which she said: "Today is International Women's Day and here at Victoria Beckham we're going to be focusing our attention on the women and children of Ukraine.

"Today I'll be sharing through my Instagram Stories information about organisations providing crucial help please, please donate if you can."

