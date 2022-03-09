Jamie Redknapp shares rare tribute to wife Frida for this special reason The footballer also paid tribute to his mum Sandra

Jamie Redknapp has dedicated his latest social media post to the most important women in his life - his wife Frida and mum Sandra Redknapp.

In honour of International Women's Day on Tuesday, the former footballer shared a heartwarming message alongside a sweet snapshot of the two women with his youngest son Raphael.

"Happy international women's to all the amazing women out there who inspire and lead every day you make the world a kinder and better place," he wrote. "And especially to these two ladies in my life, I love you [heart emoji] oh and I love you too Raphael!!"

His doting wife was quick to respond, writing: "Thank you my Söt [sweet in English]." One fan added: "Awww Special Photo of Beautiful Ladies & Lovely words Jamie." A third post read: "Oh Wow a beautiful photo of you all, I absolutely love it."

Jamie and Swedish model Frida started dating in 2019 and went on to tie the knot in October. Their son Rafael arrived on 24 November, with the proud dad announcing his birth on Instagram.

Jamie shared this sweet family photo

"Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too," he wrote alongside a photo of the tiny newborn. "We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

Former footballer Jamie is also a father to sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

Frida, meanwhile, has four other children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

