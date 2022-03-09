Deborah Roberts pays heartfelt International Women's Day tribute with rarely seen photos The ABC journalist is an inspiration to many

Deborah Roberts paid tribute to the several women in her life who had helped her get to this point in honor of International Women's Day on Tuesday.

The ABC journalist took to social media with a bevy of pictures of a variety of women who had been part of her life, including friends and family.

She started off her carousel, however, with a rare shot of her late mother, who she said had been one of the biggest influences on her life.

Today star Al Roker's wife also included many pictures of herself out with friends and with her daughters, as well as with celebrities like Brooke Shields, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Meryl Streep.

In her caption, she penned: "On this international day of the woman, I celebrate ALL the women who've touched my life. Beginning with the first woman I've known.

"Family or friends … ordinary or extraordinary…I honor the women, young and old, who've touched my heart and my head with joy and beauty and mystery, inspiration and fun."

Deborah shared a rare picture of her mother in honor of International Women's Day

She concluded: "I thank you… I see you and am grateful for you always. #womenshistorymonth #internationalwomensday #sisterhood."

Many of her friends and fans took to the comments to praise her for her sentiment, with one commenting: "Such wonderful gratitude to the women whom have touched your life."

Another wrote: "Lovely post. Here's to you: a bright, curious, hard working, loving, empathetic woman," with a third saying: "Beautiful post!!! Cheers to all the women who are included in these pictures! Especially your Loving Family! God bless y'all!"

The 20/20 journalist is a family person through and through, and often takes to social media to share loving snapshots of herself spending time with loved ones.

The journalist shares a close relationship with her family

She recently has been posting several snippets of moments she's been spending with husband Al and their son Nick, who will soon be leaving the family home for college.

