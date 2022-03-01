Al Roker delights fans as he announces unbelievable career milestone The Today star hinted other Today members would also be stepping away

Al Roker is getting some well-deserved recognition for his decades-long career. The beloved weatherman took to Instagram to announce his latest career milestone, and he can't believe it, though fans certainly can.

Al is stepping away from the Today studios to celebrate a major achievement, being honored by the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication as their 38th Cronkite Award Honoree.

Walter Cronkite is an icon and inspiration to many journalists, just as Al has become to so many Today viewers, though he confessed the award "still seems kinda crazy to me."

The host announced the exciting news from none other than the treadmill, where he gets his steps in every morning and shares life and news updates with his nearly one million followers.

Rather than from his home gym, Al reported to his fans from Arizona, as the Walter Cronkite School is part of Arizona State University.

Al announces the exciting career news

He revealed even more exciting news, as he announced that "some members of the Today show team are here" as well. The star promised to keep fans updated and share pictures from the ceremony and conversation.

His followers showered him with love and admiration in the comment section, writing: "Congrats, Al!! You make listening to weather reports fun!!" and: "So happy for you Al," as well as: "A well-deserved honor."

Al during a Q&A conversation at Arizona State University

The school shared pictures from a conversation with Al taking place at its First Amendment Forum ahead of being honored with the award. They revealed that he: "shared highlights and challenges throughout his career and offered students advice for early-career journalists." Students raved about the television star's appearance, writing that the conversation was "so cool.

Al concluded his video update with a kind message to fans, saying: "I hope you have a great Tuesday, make it a good one, take care of yourself."

