Al Roker impresses with home workout following time away and surprise appearance The weatherman had a busy weekend back

Al Roker is putting in the work! The Today star thrust himself back to work, busying himself with the return of his workout routine and morning updates as well as an unexpected surprise appearance.

The beloved weatherman wakes up extra early everyday to fit in a workout and cook an impressive breakfast before his already early call time, and is keen to bring his followers along.

For Sunday's mid-workout catch-up with his fans, the star offered a motivational health update.

Al just returned home to New York after spending the weekend at the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival, which is a "national, star-studded, four-day destination event showcasing the talents of the world’s most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities."

It was a weekend full of celebrities and food indeed, as the television host shared pictures with Dwayne Wade as well as culinary icon Guy Fieri, and announced he was judging the festival's Burger Bash and doing a demonstration on prime rib and yorkshire pudding.

However, as much as Al admitted to enjoying the festival's food and wine offerings, he revealed that he is changing his habits upon his return to New York.

Al shares a health update from his treadmill

In a video talking to the camera as he walks on his treadmill, with Jimmy Buffet playing in the background, the star announced he was working on the aftermath of all the burgers he ate as a burger judge, and that he brought home "a couple of extra pounds as a souvenir."

Fans appreciated the motivation to stay healthy, but they also flooded his comment section for an entirely different – and unexpected – reason.

During Saturday Night Live's return after a three week hiatus, Al himself made a surprise appearance.

The hilarious skit featuring Al

During the skit, some of the show's writers are discussing a new COVID-19 variant, but to their surprise it's actually a "good variant" and host John Mulaney announced that it "just makes you feel dope."

Viewers were hit with back to back surprises, as Paul Rudd first appeared to announce he had contracted the ironically exciting variant. Just as the comedians are celebrating, Al comes in, rather fittingly, holding a seemingly never ending sandwich. He goes on to hilariously rave with the SNL stars.

