Law & Order's Odelya Haveli stuns in beach photos ahead of her major new role The Israeli actress is the new Assistant District Attorney

Law & Order recently returned for its 21st season after two years off the air and the popular crime drama has a striking new legal team member.

Odelya Haveli has come on board as the Assistant DA but ahead of her debut in the NBC show, she took some well-deserved time off.

MORE: Stephanie March looks words away from Law & Order in skintight leather outfit

The actress delighted her loyal social media followers with some vacation snapshots and it appears the Law & Order franchise is about to get a little hotter.

Loading the player...

WATCH: First trailer for Law & Order reboot sparks mass fan reaction

Odelya wowed in a series of striking swimsuits as she strut her stuff and soaked up the sun on the beach in a tropical-looking location.

The Israeli-born star looked carefree and very different to her suited and booted character, Samantha Maroun.

MORE: Law and Order SVU star opens up about how series will end

RELATED: Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay mourns sad loss of co-star following tough battle

The new season only aired on 24 February but is already causing excitement among fans who have been waiting a long time for the return of the original show.

Odelya took some time away before Law & Order returned

This is a huge break for Odelya, who was born and raised in Israel but moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting.

It wasn't an easy transition, however, and she told Jewish Journal. "At the beginning, it was a real struggle. I worked at a restaurant. I met a lot of people there and took acting classes.

Odelya stars alongside Hugh Dancy

"I did a student film. I worked on my English while I was waiting for my green card. I got a commercial agent and I started doing commercials. I felt like I was ready for the next step."

Odelya has also landed a role alongside Dwayne Johnson in the DC movie, Black Adam, which will be released in July 2022.

She's also had parts in NBC's Midnight, Texas, Good Girls Revolt and New Girl.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.