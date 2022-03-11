Frankie Bridge makes worrying confession about her career - 'I've lost the joy' The daytime TV star has been married to husband Wayne Bridge since 2014

Frankie Bridge opened up to her friends and fans on Thursday and confessed some sad news about her singing career.

MORE: Frankie Bridge looks unbelievable in cropped power suit

The former The Saturdays singer took to her Instagram Stories this week to reply to some burning questions from her followers and the mother-of-two got candid about her life.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge gives rare insight into her bedtime routine with husband Wayne

One curious fan asked: "Do you sing around the house?" to which Frankie replied: "I actually hardly ever sing. I have a bit of a complex about it. I slowly lost the joy of it over the years.

READ: Frankie Bridge just styled this spring's hottest trend in an unexpected way

RELATED: Frankie Bridge hypnotises fans in slinky psychedelic dress

"I've done it for so long, it's actually lovely doing other things. I was always more into the performance rather than the singing specifically. But if I watch a show, it inspires me so much!"

Frankie making the confession in blue silk leopard print pyjamas alongside pup Turbo

During the Q+A with her followers, Frankie also revealed she would love to have more children, but that hubby Wayne is less keen. She confessed: "It's something I think about most days (having kids). I don't feel done.

"But also, the thought of being pregnant and starting again, being outnumbered terrifies me. I think if Wayne was desperate for another, I’d go for it, but he's not. I like the idea of a big gang of kids when they're older, but I know this bit would be super hard."

Whilst Frankie may not be adding any new family members yet, we were pleased to see her looking fabulous alongside her ITV family celebrating International Women's Day on Tuesday with her colleagues.

Frankie celebrating International Women's Day with fellow ITV stars

Taking to her Instagram, Frankie captioned a stunning video of all our favourite daytime TV stars dressed in an array of pink, red, and orange shades in honour of the inspirational day.

Captioning the motivational post, she wrote: "I've been lucky enough to be a part of quite a few girl gangs over the years surrounded by strong and brilliant women for most of my life, so I feel very lucky to be among these amazing @itv daytime ladies!

"I love being a part of a show where I get to have an opinion… laugh and cry… all in the space of an hour! And I was told I could wear orange btw!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.