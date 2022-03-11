Sofia Vergara wows in sultry bikini - and fans go wild The star is married to American actor Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara looked incredible on Thursday when she wowed her followers with another throwback post, this time sharing a stunning sultry bikini snap.

RELATED: Sofia Vergara stuns in flirty $36 midi dress as she makes exciting announcement

The Colombian beauty dazzled as she took to her Instagram in a black strappy bikini and paired the look with some classic hoop earrings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara causes a stir in slinky body-skimming dress alongside lookalike sister and niece

Posting to her 24.7 million followers, the Modern Family star wrote: "#tbt Colombia" alongside four red hearts.

READ: Sofia Vergara completely stuns in a string bikini in throwback shot

RELATED: Sofia Vergara looks incredible in ultra flattering jeans and glitzy top

Fans were quick to weigh in on the jaw-dropping snap. One fan wrote: "Wow unreal babe," whilst another starstruck fan commented: "Sofia, you look terrific!!!" A third wondered: "Do you even age?!"

Sofia wowing fans in the stunning throwback

The glamorous throwback wasn't the only thing exciting Sofia's fans. On Wednesday, the actress announced the launch of her brand-new (and GORGEOUS) spring collection for Sofia Jeans at Walmart.

Wowing her followers in a sexy sundress, the Hollywood actress posted the exciting announcement to her Instagram.

Sofia looked incredible in her new Sofia Jeans sundress

Writing alongside several pictures of her in the $36 number, she said: "The #sofiajeans Spring collection is finally here!! Find fresh styles, new patterns, happy colours, unique hems…and the same comfort & quality you’ve come to expect from the line.

I loved shooting this campaign with the truly talented female photographer @zoeygrossman –she helped me feel confident, sexy, strong, and powerful in these clothes.

"The vibe is contagious, pass it on!! Available in stores and online now. #walmartfashion #womenshistorymonth."

Fans flocked to comment on the fantastic update. One wrote: "So pretty omg! Flowery dresses are my fave!" whilst another commented: "THIS DRESS IS JUST BEAUTIFUL." Another wrote: "You look beautiful."

Sofia is known for her role as the glamarous Gloria in TV sitcom Modern Family

Soon Sofia will be swapping her glamorous dresses and stunning bikinis for a desk and unrecognisable curly hairstyle as she is set to star in Griselda on Netflix.

In the exciting new series, fans will see the 49-year-old transform into Griselda Blanco, the notorious Colombian businesswoman who created the Medellín drug cartel.

Although there is yet to be an official release date for the new series it is safe to say we cannot wait to see Sofia work her magic on this controversial role!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.