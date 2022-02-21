Salma Hayek shares heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth amid COVID-19 diagnosis The actress shared a photo of herself with the monarch

Salma Hayek took to Instagram to share a special tribute, and was inundated with words of encouragement from fans in return.

Amid the announcement that Queen Elizabeth has contracted COVID-19, the actress paid her respects to the monarch with a new photo shared to her 20 million followers.

The get well soon message featured a photo of Salma with a large portrait of the Queen hanging above her.

The Mexico native wrote in her caption: "Long live the Queen. Wishing #QueenElizabeth a swift recovery from Covid." She also added her usual translation in Spanish, and tagged the Royal Family's official Instagram account in the caption.

Fans welcomed the tribute and commended the House of Gucci star for it, writing: "God save the Queen," and: "How precious Salma," as well as even: "Two queens in one picture."

Salma's tribute to the Queen

The image featured a serious Salma looking impossibly chic in a navy blue suit with a ruffled lilac shirt underneath. Hanging above her was a massive portrait of Queen Elizabeth, a photo of her also sporting a blue jacket superimposed on a gold glitter background.

Her Majesty tested positive for the virus on 20 February. Buckingham Palace reported the Queen is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

The Queen had an in-person meeting at Windsor Castle 16 February

A number of cases have been diagnosed in the team at Windsor Castle, including the Queen's son Prince Charles, who tested positive on 10 February. The Duchess of Cornwall has also tested positive for Covid, with Clarence House confirming on 14 February that Camilla was self isolating.

The Queen is understood to be triple vaccinated but she had been on doctors' order to rest since mid October, after cancelling a run of engagements and spending a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

