Tamzin Outhwaite has spoken out in praise of her partner, Tom Child, describing him as a "dream stepdad".

MORE: EastEnders stars' real-life children: from Natalie Cassidy to Tamzin Outhwaite & Patsy Palmer

The actress, who rarely speaks about her family life, shared a tweet of appreciation for Tom as she spoke about his bond with her daughters, nine-year-old Marnie and Florence, 13.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre's must-see parenting hack revealed

"Gratitude tweet," she told her fans. "My youngest is ill. My schedule has been manic. My love has done school runs, vet visits, made dinner, packed lunches, cleaned, dog walks, taken the car to mechanics, & generally lightened my load to the max, all with kindness & a smile. #teamworkmakesthedreamwork."

Tamzin praised Tom as a 'dream stepdad'

Tamzin, 51, went on to add: "For those saying 'that's a normal day' or 'what every man does', he also moved to the spare room so I can sleep with my 9 yr old to check her temp & give her meds. He holds her when she is sobbing 'cos she misses her biological dad & then makes her laugh out loud. #dreamstepdad.

"My kids sometimes give him a hard time as that’s what kids do to step parents, but deep down they know he is kind, he cares and loves them deeply, and I know how lucky I am. #appreciationpost #stepparentgratitude."

Tom has developed a close bond with her daughters

Tamzin shares her children with her ex-husband, Tom Ellis. The former couple split in 2014, with Lucifer star Tom going on to marry to American screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer.

Tamzin and Tom, meanwhile, have been together for a number of years now, and she has spoken out in the past to defend their 21-year age gap.

Tamzin and Tom have been together for a number of years

"I tell you what it is, when you get to this age, you stop caring what people think," she told ITV's Lorraine. "I think that’s a really important place to get to, because now the only opinions that matter are my two girls and if they adore him, which they do… that’s all I need."

Tamzin added: "It does work. It’s about energy and about connection, I think. It doesn’t matter how much you fight it - there's 20 years between us. He just must never shave the beard off because that would be horrific for me!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.