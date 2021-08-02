Tamzin Outhwaite and her ex-husband Tom Ellis celebrate youngest daughter's birthday The former couple share two children

There were celebrations for Tamzin Outhwaite and her family on Sunday as her youngest daughter Marnie turned nine years old. To mark the special occasion, Tamzin took to Instagram with a very rare snapshot of her little girl along with a heartfelt caption.

The throwback image shows Marnie standing on the beach and holding a stick, with her beautiful curls blowing in the wind. "Happy 9th Birthday to my baby Marnie," the 50-year-old wrote. "What a beautiful human you are… Very happy and so proud to be your mama [red love hearts]."

Marnie was quickly inundated with birthday messages from Tamzin's fans and famous friends, including All Saints stars Nicole and Natalie Appleton, Julie Graham and Kate Thorton, who sweetly wrote: "One of life's loveliest!"

Tamzin took to Instagram in celebration of Marnie's birthday

Tamzin shares Marnie and her big sister, 13-year-old Florence, with her ex-husband Tom Ellis. He also shared a birthday message for his daughter on Instagram, posting a photo of a cake decorated with a picture of Olivia Rodrigo and wrote: "Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine and all around bringer of joy Marnie. You wanted an @oliviarodrigo cake. You got one. Thank you NYC Xxx."

Proud dad Tom also shared a tribute to their little girl

Tamzin and Tom, 42, were married for eight years before divorcing in 2014 after he admitted committing adultery. Tom has since remarried, tying the knot with American screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer in June 2019.

Tamzin has moved on, too. She has been dating Tom Child for around three years now. Just last year, she opened up about their romance and defended their 21-year age gap.

Tamzin is in a longterm romance with Tom Child

"I tell you what it is, when you get to this age, you stop caring what people think," she told ITV's Lorraine. "I think that’s a really important place to get to, because now the only opinions that matter are my two girls and if they adore him, which they do… that’s all I need."

Tamzin added: "It does work. It’s about energy and about connection, I think. It doesn’t matter how much you fight it - there's 20 years between us. He just must never shave the beard off because that would be horrific for me!"

